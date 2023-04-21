Watch CBS News

Paint with Dolphins at Six Flags!

Create a truly unique work of art with a dolphin! Participants get to pick the colors, meet the dolphin, and take a photo of the dolphin with the one-of-a-kind masterpiece that is theirs to keep! Jordan Segundo is checking it out!
