One of the nation's largest women's wrestling competition - West Coast Tournament of Champions Top athletes from across the state are gathering in Roseville for one of the nations largest women's wrestling tournaments. More than 1,300 female wrestlers, ranging from middle school athletes to competitors from well-known universities, are battling it out at the 10th annual West Coast Tournament of Champions at the Roebbelen Center in Roseville. At least 200 teams are competing today, including many from the Sacramento region and others traveling from as far as Indiana.