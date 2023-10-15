Watch CBS News

Oliva Dawn Candle Company

Candle Company that offers toxin-free soy candles, up-cycled home decor and body care in their NEW STORE! Introducing The Central Valley's Hottest New Night Out!! Make your own candle at the Candle Bar!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.