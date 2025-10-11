October 12th is Farmer's Day and Farmer Boys wants you to celebrate with them! Farmer’s Day, a special day dedicated to honoring the hardworking farmers and ranchers who help sustain our nation’s economy and food supply and who better to celebrate with than Farmer Boys, the farm-fresh fast-casual favorite that’s serving up delicious food made with ingredients straight from local farms! To celebrate, Farmer Boys is offering a can’t-miss deal that’s available tomorrow only! VIF loyalty members can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off any salad. That includes fan favorites like the Farmer’s Chopped Cobb, Southwest Chicken Salad, BBQ Chicken Ranch, and Grilled Chicken Salad, all made with locally sourced ingredients you can truly taste.