Nature Day at The Hive in Woodland Learn about bees, honey and the environment while also getting in touch with nature. Nature Day is a free family friendly festival all about celebrating community and promoting education around pollinators, honey bees and our environment. It is packed with interactive learning activities for all ages. We'll have a full lineup of presentations from a variety of folks including farmers, professors in entomology, horticulturalists, beekeepers, and varietal honey experts.