Watch CBS News

Musical Mayhem in Elk Grove gets national recognition!

The level 2 students just returned from the Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta Georgia. They were among 7100 attendees and 144 musical groups from 7 different countries. There, they perform an adjudication piece, which is a 15-min rendition of a musical with no costumes, no props and no sets!  Their acting, singing and dancing skills critiqued and judged by a 3 person panel. This year our group won Excellence in Music for their amazing vocal talent in their Moana Jr. piece.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue