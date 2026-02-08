Musical Mayhem in Elk Grove gets national recognition! The level 2 students just returned from the Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta Georgia. They were among 7100 attendees and 144 musical groups from 7 different countries. There, they perform an adjudication piece, which is a 15-min rendition of a musical with no costumes, no props and no sets! Their acting, singing and dancing skills critiqued and judged by a 3 person panel. This year our group won Excellence in Music for their amazing vocal talent in their Moana Jr. piece.