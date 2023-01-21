Watch CBS News

MushyLove

Kit Syn recently started his own Gourmet Mushroom Company called "MushyLove" and sells out of the Citrus Heights Farmers Market & Roseville Farmers Market. He's bringing healthy gourmet mushrooms back to the community.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.