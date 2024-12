Molly's Tasting Pies and Sweet Treats for Your Holiday Menu Crumb Pies has officially opened a brick-and-mortar location! Mary Jaques, who started Crumb as a fundraiser in 2016, grew it into a popular dessert truck. Recently, she opened a charming boutique bakeshop in Downtown Lincoln. The shop offers a variety of seasonal handmade desserts, with a touch of savory options as well.