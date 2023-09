Modesto Children's Museum is open! The much-anticipated Modesto Children’s Museum will welcome the first families through its colorful entrance later today! Affectionately known as MoChiMu, the museum transforms 12,000-square-feet of downtown Modesto into a destination for imagination, curiosity, and lifelong learning for Central Valley residents and visitors! Molly Riehl is embracing her inner child and diving in this morning!