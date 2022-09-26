Watch CBS News

Marie-D's Teddy Bears

Marie Day retired from her job as a birth certificate clerk at Doctor's Medical Center in Modesto after 27 years, and NOW she's discovered her new skill...making teddy bears! She joins Tina to show off her cute creations!
