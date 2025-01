Manteca High Girls' Soccer Team Hosts 'Kicking for a Cure' Fundraiser! The Manteca High Girls Varsity Soccer team will hold its annual Kicking for a Cure game against Lathrop High on January 31st, 2025. This event is helping to raise money in which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to help Ava Williams. Ava Paige Williams is 8 years-old and was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS).