Make-A-Wish recipient is giving back! This last week, Michael Jordan made a huge donation to Make-A-Wish, helping kids with life-threatening conditions. One of those helped by Make-A-Wish in the past is Donovan Russell, who got to meet Michael Jordan for his wish in 2009, after a bout with eye cancer. Now 21, Donovan is healthy, happy going to school and working at Apple and is still a Michael Jordan fan. Molly meets up with the Make-A-Wish alum to hear about his encounter with the GOAT, his reaction to the record-setting donation, and how Donovan has his OWN foundation now to help kids!