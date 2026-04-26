Lockewood Acres in Vacaville is a regenerative & sustainable homestead open to the public If you want to know how and where your food is grown in Vacaville, look no further! Lockewood Acres is working on a totally self-sustainable model for a small family farm that focuses on nutrient dense, pesticide-free, sustainably grown, eggs, fruit, vegetables, and meat. Plants and animals are all part of our bio-dynamic system to help create a regenerative and sustainable homestead farm that is open to the public.