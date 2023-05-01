Watch CBS News

Local Kitchens

Micro food hall Local Kitchens, a rapidly expanding concept launched in the Bay Area that offers a unique dining experience, has opened their second location in Placer County in Granite Bay! Dina Kupfer is there, checking out the menu!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.