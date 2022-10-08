Watch CBS News

Lincoln Airport Open House

Take to the skies this morning at the Lincoln Airport Open House! Hosted by the City of Lincoln, this high-flying event will feature rare airplanes, a vintage car show, an aviation simulator for the kiddos, tethered hot air balloon rides and more!
