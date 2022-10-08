TV Schedule
CBS News Sacramento: Free 24/7 News
First Alert Weather
CBS Sacramento App
CBSNews.com
CBS+
Paramount+
Pluto TV
Video
Info
Segments
Bios
More
News
Contests
Station Info
Contact Us
Daily Photos
Editor's Picks
5AM Club
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Lincoln Airport Open House
Take to the skies this morning at the Lincoln Airport Open House! Hosted by the City of Lincoln, this high-flying event will feature rare airplanes, a vintage car show, an aviation simulator for the kiddos, tethered hot air balloon rides and more!
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On