Lightning Fast Pitch Softball Stockton, 8am Help the young women in your life gain confidence and develop important life skills all while making friends and having fun! Lightning is a girls fastpitch softball organization here in North Stockton that offers a safe and positive athletic and social experience for girls in the community ages 8-18. We help our players develop skills like teamwork and communication, leadership, sportsmanship, discipline, respect. Its a great sport, helps build self esteem and confidence and it offers the girls a safe space to socialize gaining them long term friendships!