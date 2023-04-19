TV Schedule
CBS News Sacramento: Free 24/7 News
First Alert Weather
CBS Sacramento App
CBSNews.com
CBS+
Paramount+
Pluto TV
Video
Info
Segments
Bios
More
News
Contests
Station Info
Contact Us
Daily Photos
Editor's Picks
5AM Club
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Light the beam mural!
This past weekend, a group of talented local artists painted an impressive new mural located in downtown Sacramento on K between 7th & 8th Streets, directly across from Solomon's. Ashley Williams is there talking to the artists!
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On