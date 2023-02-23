Lex Lumpkin joins us!

Watch CBS News

Alex Lumpkin, star of Nickelodeon "All That," is taking a dramatic turn and diving in as series regular on Freeform's "The Watchful Eye." He joins Courtney to talk about both shows, and what else he has on his plate right now!
