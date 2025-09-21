Kevin's Morning Stroll is a Stroll Through History In a few weeks the city of Woodland is inviting you to take a stroll through history! The annual Stroll through History, Inc. is a non-profit public benefit corporation formed to enhance the awareness and appreciation of the unique agricultural, architectural, and social history and resources of the City of Woodland. This year celebrates 36 years of the event and allows people to tour historical homes followed by a series of events taking place the entire weekend in Woodland. Kevin is at one of the featured homes available this year and learning more about the event!