Kat's Paint Parties - Cody paints along!

Kat can teach ANYONE to paint! And Cody has taken a few classes, so this shouldn't be as hard as we think! Kat joins us from beautiful Mountain Ranch to tell us about her painting classes, and Cody gets a quick lesson as well!
