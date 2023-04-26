Watch CBS News

Jessica DiCicco joins us!

Jessica DiCicco is the voice of Mario's (and Luigi's!) mom in the new Super Mario Bros. movie, but there's SO MUCH more to her voice-acting career! She joins Cody to talk about the movie, and everything else she's working on!
