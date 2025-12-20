James White III - 2nd Annual Multiply the Miracle Keynote Speaker The nation’s first convicted felon to become a prosecutor, James White III, will deliver the keynote address at Miracle University's 2nd Annual "Multiply the Miracle" Awards Luncheon today, December 20, 2025. The event will recognize key students, parents, and sponsors who support Miracle University's mission as a 501(c)(3) non-profit Dropout Prevention Movement with a 100% success rate, which serves students in Sacramento County. Ninety percent of Miracle University kids are in foster care, homeless, or on probation. Miracle University relies on donors and Miracle sponsors to keep the Miracle school operating. This event will highlight the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing educational opportunities in California. This morning, James White III is in studio to share his journey along side Dr. Kadhir Raja, President of Miracle University.