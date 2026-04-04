It's Earth Month at Midtown Farmer's Market in Sacramento! In recognition of Earth Day happening in April, the Midtown Association is celebrating its year-round focus on promoting heathy foods, sustainability, and the recently expanded circular retail area that emphasizes the importance of recycling, upcycled products, and sustainable business practices. A variety of new circular retail businesses have joined a lineup of up to 250 vendors that contribute to the market’s ability to offer fresh and healthy food access and options that support local farmers, growers and artisans.