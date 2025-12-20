Holiday fun can be found at the Sacramento History Museum! Enjoy hot cocoa and Christmas carols at the Sacramento History Museum where the living history holiday cheer program takes you back in time! Sacramento History Museum is proud to present its free and family-friendly Living History Annual Holiday Cheer program on December 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the BF Hastings Building (1002 Second Street) complete with cocoa, cider, crafts and carols. In addition to its fascinating Gold Rush past, the Sacramento area is rich with an amazing array of state-of-the-art museums and historic sites that offer visitors the chance to explore California’s fine art, history, science, and treasured experiences all year long. Continuing through the month, many Sacramento Area Museums are offering festive and fun holiday-related activities.