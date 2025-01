Hazel's BBQ Sauce and Pop's Premium Meat! Mark your calendars! This Saturday, February 1st, Hazel’s BBQ Sauce and Pop’s Premium Meats are teaming up for a Community Tasting Event. Attendees can get a free BBQ plate when they grab a bottle of Hazel’s famous BBQ sauce and follow both brands on Instagram. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy great food and connect with the community!