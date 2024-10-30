Get Ready for a Tail-Wagging Event with Cute Treasures for Your Pets! Join us for Bradshaw Animal Shelter's 3rd Annual Animal Care Faire, where you can explore pet-related booths, support local small businesses and makers, savor delicious treats from food trucks, and meet adorable, adoptable pets. This exciting event offers a perfect opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled day while making a positive impact on the community. Don't miss out on the chance to discover unique pet products and perhaps find your new furry friend!