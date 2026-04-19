Get helpful advice from successful women at the Ladies Let's Lunch event! The Ladies Let’s Launch Networking and workshop event is for women entrepreneurs starting businesses or have already been in business. There will be a panel of 5 phenomenal women who have started businesses of their own, and will give inspiring talks about the challenges and successes, and building businesses while balancing family life. The end of the event will be a workshop that will go over goal setting and working on a business plan. It will be an inspirational event with lots of information!