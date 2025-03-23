Gear Up For The Game! A local little league player is helping new players ahead of baseball season. Arianna Valenzuela, a local Little League player and fourth grader, saw a need in her community. She founded "Gear Up for the Game", a project dedicated to ensuring that every child who wants to play baseball has the gear they need. Arianna worked closely with all three Manteca Little Leagues (Northgate LL,Spreckels LL, and Manteca LL) to set up donation bins where families can drop off gently used baseball equipment. To make it even easier for players to find what they need, she personally organizes the gear, so items like gloves, bats, and cleats are sorted and ready for use. Her mission is simple but powerful: to make baseball accessible to every child, no matter their circumstances, because every kid deserves the chance to play the game they love.