Watch CBS News

Galentine's Sip & Shop

Jordan Segundo is in Rocklin at the Lux & Lav Boutique and in collaboration with the Mom Walk Collective, are bringing you the Galentine's Sip & Shop. See how you can enjoy this fun event later tonight!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.