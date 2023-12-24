Watch CBS News

Franquette Market

Whether you're looking for a last-minute gift or just feel like treating yourself to something festive and delicious, Franquette's Christmas Market is the place to be! Molly stops by the West Sac coffee shop and wine bar to join in the merriment.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.