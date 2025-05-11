Watch CBS News

Fowler Ranch Farm, 10am

Fowler Ranch Farm has been in the family since 1885, opening the brewery just over a year ago, farmers market five years ago, and pumpkin patch eight years ago. They got into agritourism so we can share our love of agriculture with our neighbors.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.