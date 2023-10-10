Watch CBS News

Fizz Turns Five!

DOCO's Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar turns five this month! To celebrate getting older, they're celebrating with something new: Fried Chicken Friday, Sunday Brunch, and a new fall menu -- all happening this weekend. Molly stopped by for a taste.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.