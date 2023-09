"Five Years After" author William Forstchen joins us! Fans have been anxiously awaiting the next book in William Forstchen's New York Times bestselling "One Second After" series for nearly SEVEN years — and now it’s here! The dystopian saga from one of the masters of the genre centers on the all-too-terrifyingly real effects of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack on the United States and its lingering, devastating impact. Dr. Forstchen joins Cody to talk about "Five Years After."