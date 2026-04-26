Find your Mother's Day gifts at the Lavender Estates Spring Makers Fair in Wilton! The annual Lavender Estates Spring Makers Fair, a highly anticipated event within our community. This event will feature over 40 local artisans showcasing their creations. Attendees can enjoy offerings from a food truck and a coffee truck. Additionally, our Lavender Farm store will be fully stocked, providing an excellent opportunity to shop for Mother’s Day gifts. We will also have a photographer on-site for those interested in participating in mini photo sessions. Free admission and parking.