Find Your Lovable Pet to Adopt at the Junebug Foundation Event! The adoption event for the Junebug Foundation will take place on Sunday, September 22, 2024, from 1 to 3 PM. As a non-profit organization, the Junebug Foundation focuses on rescuing pets with medical needs, abandoned animals, and those surrendered due to medical issues. They provide necessary treatment for these pets before finding them loving homes. Attendees can look forward to meeting some alumni pups, along with many dogs and cats available for adoption.