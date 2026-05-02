Find the perfect job for YOU - the Sac Jobs Spring Career Fair is happening! The Sac Jobs Spring Career Fair helps you connect with employers to find the perfect job for you! The goal of Sac Jobs is to bring job seekers and employers in one place. We host career fairs where job seekers can meet recruiters/employers face to face. At the events job seekers can ask questions and learn more about the career they are pursuing. With resume coaches and workshops, these events help job seekers with skills and resources to find the career they love. We serve everyone in the community that is looking for work. From students to people who are retired but want to step back into the workforce. We offer a chance to meet with employers in person, and with career/resume coaches. We have helped thousands of job seekers with their career goals. Our last event had more than 60 city, county, state, federal, private, and non-profit employers with more than 1,000 job seekers attend. We know it's hard to find work right now but we give each person at the event an upper hand in their career search.