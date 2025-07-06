Watch CBS News

Find locally grown food to feed the mind and the body at Eatwell Farm in Vacaville

Find fresh, seasonal produce at Eatwell Farm in Vacaville. People can purchase CSA produce boxes and pick up at various locations. There are pick up locations in Vacaville and all over the surrounding area (Dixon, Davis, San Francisco, El Cerrito, Vallejo, Alameda, Emeryville, Oakland, Berkeley, San Rafael, Mill Valley, Pleasant Hill, Sacramento, Fairfield, Lafayette, San Leandro and Castro Valley in addition to Vacaville.
