Farmers Market Scavenger Hunt Voted as the #1 Best Farmers Market in California (and #3 in the U.S.), the Midtown Farmers Market continues a variety of holiday activations such as a Matty the Elf Holiday Scavenger Hunt, festive DJ & live music plus is a stop on the Made in Midtown Shoppers Trail also happening this month. Saturday, December 20 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Adventurous shoppers can participate in fun and festive Matty the Elf Holiday Scavenger Hunt. To start, shoppers make a purchase from any Market vendor then pick up a scavenger clues list at the Information Booth before turning in the completed card by 11:30 a.m. with a picture of each item. The completed card will enter participants into a drawing for a chance to win a Midtown Farmers Market tote filled with gift cards to Midtown businesses and other goodies. Throughout the morning, Matty The Elf will be browsing the Market spreading holiday cheer, and will select the winner at 12:00 p.m.