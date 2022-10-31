Watch CBS News

Fabulously Fuzed - Oakdale

Fabulously Fuzed is owned by best friends Kellie Greene & Krystal Lyon. They sell permanent jewelry (tacked together) for a seamless, claspless look and unique fun vinyl designs! They join Tina to show us their creations!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.