Fab Over 40 Contestant Erin Summ! The Fab Over 40 Contest is an online competition, drawing hundreds of thousands of competitors worldwide, to show that women of any age are fabulous! Erin Summ entered the contest because she is passionate about supporting women through her Confidence Transformation Coaching business, and she's been incredibly successful in the contest so far! Erin joins Tina to talk about the contest, and how you can help get her through to the finals!