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Enjoy a St. Patrick's Day dinnerat Mulvaney's B&L!

Mulvaney's B&L in Midtown is celebrating St. Patrick's weekend and 20 years in business with a pig roast!  The public is invited for the ticketed event that commences at 2 p.m. with carving at 3 p.m.
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