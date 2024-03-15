Watch CBS News

Elk Grove Police Unity Tour

Join the Elk Grove Police Unity Tour team for a fundraiser at Flatland Brewing Co.! $1 from every pint sold will be donated to the team. There will also be a silent auction and food by The Pizza Peel Pizza Co. available for purchase.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.