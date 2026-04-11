Elk Grove High School FFA Pre-Fair - Animal Show! 8am FFA (Future Farmers of America) students are getting ready to show their animals at the Sacramento County Fair at their years Elk Grove FFA Pre-Fair. EGHS has a campus farm that houses 80+ hogs, 20 sheep, 20 goats, laying hens, turkeys, breeding rabbits, and steers. All of those species are student owned animals that they will show at the Sacramento County Fair. Saturday's event will give them a chance to practice animal handling and skills relevant to the livestock industry. This work-based learning experience prepares students for college and careers in agriculture.