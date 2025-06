Easy Company Café, 7am Owned and operated by a husband-and-wife team who both proudly retired from the Army, Easy Company Café is built on camaraderie, service, and a deep respect for those who’ve worn the uniform. Named after the legendary WWII unit, Easy Company of the 506th PIR, they honor not only their legacy, but all who have served our country—while creating a comfortable and welcoming space for everyone.