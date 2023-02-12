Watch CBS News

Eagles Fans at Limelight

Philadelphia may be more than 2,700 miles away -- but the Eagles fanbase here in Sacramento is strong, and their game day nest is Limelight in East Sacramento. Molly stops by ahead of the big game to hear from the Philly faithful.
