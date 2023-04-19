Watch CBS News

Donating Prom Dresses

Are you or your daughter looking for a nice prom dress for your formal dance? Ashley Williams is in Elk Grove at DreamGirls Hair Salon and they're allowing you to enjoy prom by donating dresses to those who need them!
