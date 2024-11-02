Watch CBS News

Dia De Los Muertos Street Fiesta Stockton

A street fiesta is kicking off today to honor the day of the dead. Join the festivities in Downtown Stockton on November 2nd as four blocks of Sutter Street/Market Street are shut down for a day filled with celebration and culture.
