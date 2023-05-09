TV Schedule
CBS News Sacramento: Free 24/7 News
First Alert Weather
CBS Sacramento App
CBSNews.com
CBS+
Paramount+
Pluto TV
Video
Info
Segments
Bios
More
News
Contests
Station Info
Contact Us
Daily Photos
Editor's Picks
5AM Club
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Destination Imagination at Rocklin Academy
Some local kids are looking to make their way to a national competition on innovative problem solving! Julissa Ortiz is at Rocklin Academy finding out how you can help them get to Kansas City, so they can bring home a championship!
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On