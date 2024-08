Custom cakes that are on fire! Meet the baker behind the hottest treats! A self-taught baker is whipping up some fabulous-looking desserts that are turning heads. What started with chocolate-covered strawberries has quickly blossomed into a thriving business. Sakura Gray, based in Elk Grove, is now delighting customers with a range of delectable treats, from her signature "fresitas" to stunning cakes. Her creations are making waves and leaving everyone eager for more!