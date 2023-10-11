Watch CBS News

Court's Tune - 10/11

Time for a Wednesday Court's Tune and...is that Ashley Williams making a guest appearance? Courtney has songs that you'll recognize, with "lyrics" that might not be actual words...you'll get it, trust us. Play along with us!
